LIDAR-Pulsed Time-of-Flight Reference Design Using High-Speed Data Converters

October 07, 2020 //By Luc Desimpel
This design details the advantages of a high-speed data-converter-based solution, including target identification, relaxed sample-rate requirements, and a simplified signal chain. The design also addresses optics, driver and receiver front-end circuitry, analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), digital-to-analog converters (DACs), signal processing, and more.

LIDAR-Pulsed Time-of-Flight Reference Design Using High-Speed Data Converters
https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/clk/470070599;275830090;k?https://www.ti.com/tool/TIDA-01187?HQS=sys-ind-tm-laser-exah-rd-EENewsEU-eu&DCM=yes
View reference design
