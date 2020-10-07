LIDAR-Pulsed Time-of-Flight Reference Design Using High-Speed Data Converters

This design details the advantages of a high-speed data-converter-based solution, including target identification, relaxed sample-rate requirements, and a simplified signal chain. The design also addresses optics, driver and receiver front-end circuitry, analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), digital-to-analog converters (DACs), signal processing, and more.
Image:
URL:
https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/clk/470070599;275830090;k?https://www.ti.com/tool/TIDA-01187?HQS=sys-ind-tm-laser-exah-rd-EENewsEU-eu&DCM=yes
Text of the link:
View reference design
Image Format:
Float Left