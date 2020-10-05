Live web-seminar: Introducing innovations for PCB connectivity

October 05, 2020 //By Luc Desimpel
Submitted by desimpel on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 14:50

In the age of Industry 4.0, development engineers face new challenges.
PCBs and their connectivity technology must become smaller, more powerful and more robust. In addition, smart industrial applications today require solutions that do not come off the peg.
Be there live when we announce two groundbreaking new products that will take PCB connectivity into the future.
 

Live web-seminar: Introducing innovations for PCB connectivity
https://www.harting.com/DE/en-gb/node/25669?source=eeNews
LEARN MORE AND RESERVE YOUR SEAT…
