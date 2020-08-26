Low power, big impact: Low-power Ethernet PHYs for building automation

August 26, 2020 //By Luc Desimpel
Submitted by desimpel on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:02

The use of Ethernet in building automation is growing, enabling smart buildings that use enhanced sensor and control networks to manage environmental systems (such as lighting and heating, ventilation and air conditioning), access control, security systems, safety systems and even preventive maintenance monitoring.

Image: 
Low power, big impact: Low-power Ethernet PHYs for building automation
URL: 
https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/clk/474289764;279926043;c?https://e2e.ti.com/blogs_/b/analogwire/archive/2019/02/21/low-power-big-impact-low-power-ethernet-phys-for-building-automation?HQS=asc-hsdc-eth-dp83825i-exah-ta-EENewsEU-eu&DCM=yes
Text of the link: 
Read More
Background-color: 
 
Newsletter Sponsored: 
Texas Instruments Sponsored NL - Sep 03, 2020
Image Format: 
Float Left

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.