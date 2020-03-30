LTC6078 Micropower Precision Amplifier

March 30, 2020 //By Luc Desimpel
Submitted by desimpel on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 14:47

Micropower precision, dual/quad CMOS rail-to-rail input/output amplifiers

The LTC6078 features dual, low offset, low noise operational amplifiers with low power consumption.  Input offset voltage is trimmed to less than 25 μV and the CMOS inputs draw less than 50 pA of bias current. The low offset drift, excellent CMRR, and high voltage gain make it a good choice for precision signal conditioning and is the ideal companion for high impedance sensors.

Image: 
LTC6078 Micropower Precision Amplifier
URL: 
https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/clk/465111748;270253157;e?https://www.digikey.com/en/product-highlight/a/analog-devices/ltc6078-ltc6079-precision-amplifiers
Text of the link: 
Learn More
Background-color: 
 
Newsletter Sponsored: 
Digi-Key Sponsored NL - April 8, 2020
Image Format: 
Full Width

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.