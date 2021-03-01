NKK Standard Switches with Wire Leads

March 01, 2021
Convenient pre-assembled standard switches with 12" UL1015-certified wire leads rated at 600 V

Power rated from 9 A - 20 A and offered in a range of actuator types including medium capacity toggles, high inrush rockers, and illuminated power rockers. Temperature rating for wire assembly is -40°C to +105°C.

NKK Standard Switches with Wire Leads
https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/clk/488862348;295706173;a?https://www.digikey.com/en/product-highlight/n/nkk-switches/standard-switches-with-wire-leads
Learn More
