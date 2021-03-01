Nordic Semiconductor's nRF5340 Development Kit

This dual-processor kit makes the features of the nRF5340 available on a single board
It combines a high-performance application processor with a fully-programmable, ultra-low-power network processor. A development kit for the nRF5340, a dual-processor SoC with Bluetooth ® 5.2, Bluetooth mesh, Thread and Zigbee ® support.
Image:
URL:
https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/clk/488862357;295706173;a?https://www.digikey.com/en/product-highlight/n/nordic-semi/nrf5340-pdk-dual-processor
Text of the link:
Learn More
Image Format:
Full Width