<font color=#e8e8e8>ONGOING AVAILABILITY & PRODUCTION OF DISCONTINUED SEMICONDUCTORS

March 08, 2021 //By Luc Desimpel
Submitted by desimpel on Mon, 03/08/2021 - 11:42

ONGOING AVAILABILITY & PRODUCTION OF DISCONTINUED SEMICONDUCTORS

With over 12 billion die in stock, we have the capability to manufacture over 70000  device types.
In partnership with the original manufacturer, we can also replicate the original device. The end-product is a form, fit and functional replacement guaranteed to the original datasheet.

 

Image: 
<font color=#e8e8e8>ONGOING AVAILABILITY & PRODUCTION OF DISCONTINUED SEMICONDUCTORS
URL: 
https://www.rocelec.com/manufacturers/rei?utm_medium=Emailer&utm_source=eeNewsEurope&utm_campaign=MARCH21eenewsemail&utm_content=Rochester%20_emailCTA
Text of the link: 
LEARN MORE
Background-color: 
 
Newsletter Sponsored: 
ROCHESTER Sponsored NL - Mar 11, 2021
Image Format: 
Full Width

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.