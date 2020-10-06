Peltier Cooling Units

October 06, 2020 //By Luc Desimpel
Submitted by desimpel on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 16:33

CUI Devices' Peltier cooling units offer better seal-structure and easy installation

CUI Devices' Peltier cooling units carry temperature deltas up to +85.9°C and input currents of 6.0 A, 7.0 A, or 8.5 A. Designed for easy installation, the units also integrate CUI Devices' arcTEC™ structure for improved temperature control and reliability under thermal-cycling conditions.

