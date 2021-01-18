Pentek-eene-17-February-2021

January 18, 2021
https://www.pentek.com/go/eenlrfsocwp
Deploying RFSoC White Paper This paper provides a look at how RFSoC compares to the current trends in A/D and D/A converters and the strategies for getting the most performance out of this new family of FPGAs.

https://www.pentek.com/go/eenl6003
8-Channel A/D & D/A QuartzXM Model 6003 measures only 2.5 x 4 in. and provides full sub-6 GHz direct-RF I/O support with more decimation and interpolation. It is ideal for 5G and LTE wireless, SIGINT, EW, communications and radar

https://www.pentek.com/go/eenl5953
RFSoC OpenVPX Solutions Available in 3U VPX and SOSA aligned 3U VPX, the Model 5953 samples data using 5 GS/sec 14-bit ADCs and eight 10 GS/sec 14-bit DACs, supporting analog signals up to 6 GHz.

Wednesday, January 13, 2021
www.pentek.com

