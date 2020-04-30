PIC AWS Cloud IoT Development Board

EV54Y39A PIC-IoT WA Development Board
EV54Y39A PIC-IoT WA Development Board and AWS provide users with an ideal foundation for building their next cloud-connected design. This board features powerful microcontrollers, a CryptoAuthentication™ secure element, and a fully certified Wi-Fi ® network controller.
Image:
URL:
https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/clk/466791693;272016533;p?https://www.digikey.com/en/product-highlight/m/microchip-technology/ev54y39a-pic-iot-wa-development-board
Text of the link:
Learn More
Image Format:
Full Width