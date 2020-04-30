Bluetooth wireless application development board featuring the PIC16LF18456 MCU
The DT100112 PIC-BLE development board combines an eXtreme low power (XLP) PIC16LF18456 microcontroller, an ATECC608A CryptoAuthentication™ secure element, and the RN4870 BLE module making BLE wireless design quick and easy.
