The PicoScope 6000E Series is growing! Three new models to choose from!

May 27, 2020 //By Luc Desimpel
Submitted by desimpel on Wed, 05/27/2020 - 14:35

The PicoScope 6000E Series compact 4+16 channel MSOs deliver cost-effective test and debugging solution for engineers,    developers and scientists. Pico Technology has expanded its PicoScope 6000E Series oscilloscopes with the launch of three new 4-channel models, each of which can be configured with 16 optional digital channels. With bandwidths of 300 or 500 MHz, 8-bit or 8/10/12-bit Flexible Resolution and up to 4 GS deep capture memory, these products enhance the existing PicoScope 6000E portfolio, adding to the 8-channel models that were introduced earlier in the year. The expansion of the PicoScope 6000E Series is an exciting development as it addresses mainstream test engineering requirements that are faced by engineers developing next-generation embedded systems.

