PIC<sup>®</sup>-IoT WG Development Board

April 30, 2020 //By Luc Desimpel
Submitted by desimpel on Thu, 04/30/2020 - 14:31

PIC Development board with Google Cloud Connectivity

AC164164 for Google Cloud IoT Core combines a low-power PIC ® MCU, a CryptoAuthentication™ secure element IC, and a fully certified Wi-Fi ® network controller. This development platform provides a simple way to connect and secure PIC MCU-based applications

Image: 
PIC<sup>®</sup>-IoT WG Development Board
URL: 
https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/clk/466798755;272016533;v?https://www.digikey.com/en/product-highlight/m/microchip-technology/pic-iot-wg-development-board
Text of the link: 
Learn More
Background-color: 
 
Newsletter Sponsored: 
Digi-Key Sponsored NL - May13, 2020
Image Format: 
Full Width

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.