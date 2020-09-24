Power Stage Designer™ tool of most commonly used switch-mode power supplies

Power Stage Designer™ is a JAVA-based tool that helps engineers accelerate their power-supply designs by calculating voltages and currents of 20 topologies according to the user’s inputs. Because all calculations are executed in real-time, this is the quickest tool to start a new power-supply design.
