Power Stage Designer™ tool of most commonly used switch-mode power supplies

September 24, 2020 //By Luc Desimpel
Power Stage Designer™ is a JAVA-based tool that helps engineers accelerate their power-supply designs by calculating voltages and currents of 20 topologies according to the user’s inputs. Because all calculations are executed in real-time, this is the quickest tool to start a new power-supply design.

