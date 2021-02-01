Quectel launches a new series of Masterclasses which feature our highly skilled team of Field Application Engineers, who will provide deep insights into key areas of IoT technologies
Join us for Quectel Masterclass No 2: What's new in 5G networks?
Tips and troubleshooting for 5G connectivity
11.00 CET, 17 th February 2021
5G mobile networks are a major milestone in mobile telecommunications standards. 5G supports applications that require high reliability, ultra-low latency connectivity and robust security and availability. In this webinar, we will discuss what is new in 5G networks, showcase our market leading range of 5G modules and offer tips and troubleshooting advice.
- Speakers:
-
- Łukasz Olszewski, Field Application Engineer EMEA, Quectel
- Tomasz Baciak, Field Application Engineer EMEA, Quectel
Join our live Quectel Masterclass webinar at 11:00 CET on 17 th February 2021 and discover:
- What’s new in 5G networks? (Network configurations: NSA, SA / DSS features / bands used in 5GNR)
- Quectel 5G solutions (cellular modules, WiFi modules, Sub6GHz and mm-wave antennas)
- 5G Tips (Device architecture, module configuration, antenna connections, interfaces: USB / PCIE, thermal considerations)