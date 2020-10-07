Reference design maximizing transimpedance bandwidth for LIDAR and time-of-flight (ToF) applications

October 07, 2020 //By Luc Desimpel
Submitted by desimpel on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 16:14

This design demonstrates a high-speed optical front-end with a Time of Flight distance measurement circuit using a fiber-optic transmission medium, which can be adapted to any type of ToF measurement such as through free space. This design features an industry-leading 2.5-V output linear transimpedance front-end.

Image: 
Reference design maximizing transimpedance bandwidth for LIDAR and time-of-flight (ToF) applications
URL: 
https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/clk/470070599;275830090;k?https://www.ti.com/tool/TIDA-060025?HQS=sys-ind-tm-laser-exah-rd-EENewsEU-eu&DCM=yes
Text of the link: 
View reference design
Background-color: 
 
Newsletter Sponsored: 
Texas Instruments Sponsored NL - Oct 15, 2020
Image Format: 
Float Left

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.