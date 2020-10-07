Reference design maximizing transimpedance bandwidth for LIDAR and time-of-flight (ToF) applications

This design demonstrates a high-speed optical front-end with a Time of Flight distance measurement circuit using a fiber-optic transmission medium, which can be adapted to any type of ToF measurement such as through free space. This design features an industry-leading 2.5-V output linear transimpedance front-end.
Image:
URL:
https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/clk/470070599;275830090;k?https://www.ti.com/tool/TIDA-060025?HQS=sys-ind-tm-laser-exah-rd-EENewsEU-eu&DCM=yes
Text of the link:
View reference design
Image Format:
Float Left