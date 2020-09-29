RG500Q 5G module

The RG500Q is a series of 5G sub-6 GHz LGA modules meeting the 3GPP Release 15 specification which are optimized for IoT applications such as business routers, home gateways, set-top boxes, industrial and consumer laptops, industrial PDAs, rugged tablet PCs and video surveillance.
The RG500Q supports standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes, as well as Option 3x, 3a and Option 2 network architecture, which makes it backwards compatible with 4G and 3G networks. The series benefits from worldwide 5G and LTE-A coverage and includes two variants to meet customer demands for high speed, eMBB, and low latency, wherever they are. The integrated GNSS receiver greatly simplifies product design and makes positioning capabilities quicker and more accurate.