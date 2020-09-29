RM500Q-GL 5G module

The RM500Q-GL is a 5G M.2 module which meets the 3GPP Release 15 specification and is optimized for IoT applications including business routers, home gateways, set-top boxes, industrial and consumer laptops, industrial PDAs, rugged tablet PCs, video surveillance and digital signage.
The RM500Q-GL supports standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes and is compatible with Quectel’s LTE-A category 6 module EM06, category 12 module EM12, and category 20 module EM20, enabling migration from LTE-A to 5G. The RM500Q-GL covers nearly all mainstream network carriers worldwide to meet customer demands for high speed, eMBB, and low latency, wherever they are. The integrated GNSS receiver greatly simplifies product design and makes positioning capabilities quicker and more accurate.