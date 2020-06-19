Solar Energy - Infineon

Infineon's CoolSiC™ 1200 V Schottky diodes Generation 5 is now available in a D²PAK real 2‑pin package
Minimize board space by connecting SiC diodes in parallel and in a small device package for a highly efficient system. The elimination of the middle pin reduces the risk of partial discharge at high‑voltage and high‑frequency operation.
