Solving high-temperature isolation design challenges with AEC-Q100 Grade 0 digital isolators

August 26, 2020 //By Luc Desimpel
As the automotive industry continues to embrace 48-V systems in hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), the need for signal isolation for in-vehicle networking becomes even more critical. The features and benefits of higher voltages are significantly reduced without reliable, effective protection for low-voltage circuits.
 

Solving high-temperature isolation design challenges with AEC-Q100 Grade 0 digital isolators
https://e2e.ti.com/blogs_/b/analogwire/archive/2020/03/02/solving-high-temperature-isolation-design-challenges-with-grade-0-digital-isolators
Read More
