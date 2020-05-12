Take 30% off RF Instruments

May 12, 2020 //By Luc Desimpel
Submitted by desimpel on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 16:01

Until July 30 th, take 30% off our affordable, complete RF signal analysis and generation solution! Keysight’s new CXG VSG Generator provides analogue and digital modulation with many standard-compliant I/Q vector signals. Gain more insight into device performance with the CXA signal analyser up to 26.5 GHz. Perform cost-effective stimulus response measurements with the optional built-in tracking generator.

Take 30% off RF Instruments
https://connectlp.keysight.com/RF-Instrument-Promotion?cmpid=ASC-101239&utm_source=ADSC&utm_medium=ASC&utm_campaign=110-1
Get Promotion Details
Full Width

