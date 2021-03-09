Thunderboard™ Sense 2: Next Generation IoT Development

March 09, 2021 //By Luc Desimpel
Submitted by desimpel on Tue, 03/09/2021 - 13:35

Ultimate sensor-to-cloud and advanced IoT development kit; small and feature packed development system

Thunderboard IoT kit features seven on-board sensors, a powerful multi-protocol EFR32 Mighty Gecko SoC with 256 kB RAM and 1024 kB Flash plus advanced BLE capabilities, and a mobile app offering Bluetooth ® communication and cloud connectivity.

Thunderboard™ Sense 2: Next Generation IoT Development
https://www.digikey.com/en/product-highlight/s/silicon-laboratories/thunderboard-sense-2-next-generation-iot-development-kit
Learn More
Digi-Key Sponsored NL - Mar 15, 2021
Full Width

