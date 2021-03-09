Ultimate sensor-to-cloud and advanced IoT development kit; small and feature packed development system
Thunderboard IoT kit features seven on-board sensors, a powerful multi-protocol EFR32 Mighty Gecko SoC with 256 kB RAM and 1024 kB Flash plus advanced BLE capabilities, and a mobile app offering Bluetooth ® communication and cloud connectivity.
Image:
URL:
https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/clk/485886110;292896631;w?https://www.digikey.com/en/product-highlight/s/silicon-laboratories/thunderboard-sense-2-next-generation-iot-development-kit
Text of the link:
Learn More
Image Format:
Full Width