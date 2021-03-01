TL3145 Series Tact Switch

E-Switch's tact switch offers multiple force options and is IP67 rated for moisture and dust protection
Features include SPST Off-On contact arrangement: 12 V DC, 50 mA contact rating, and a dielectric strength of 250 V AC. Electrical life is up to 3,000,000 cycles and the operating temperature ranges from -40°C to +85°C.
