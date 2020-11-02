Ultra-Reliable AEC-Q100 Oscillators

20 times more reliable, 30 times more resistant to shock and vibration compared to quartz with no activity dips
• AEC-Q100 compliant (Grade 1-4) • -55°C to +125°C operating temperature • 1 MHz - 725 MHz frequency range • ±20 ppm XO stability, ±0.1 ppm TCXO stability • 10,000 g shock, 70 g vibration resistant • Guaranteed cold startup at -55°C
