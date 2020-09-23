We are the LINUX experts!

September 23, 2020 //By Luc Desimpel
For our 130 digitizers and 55 AWGs , you get an extensive Linux package: Every instrument comes with over 100 different Linux kernel drivers , covering all the versions for the last 10 years . If there's no matching driver, you can get the source-code of our Kernel drivers for free and compile it. All our software tools work with Linux , and our support (directly from the design engineers!) will usually help you on the same day.

 

https://spectrum-instrumentation.com/en/linux-drivers
Click here for our Linux overview
