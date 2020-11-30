Webinar Introducing Kona, the New 60A high reliability connector from Harwin

Size Weight and & Power (SWaP) are all key drivers in system design, and Harwin once again addresses these needs with the addition of a new power high reliability connector range: Kona.

Engineers looking for high current carrying capacity and high performance under extreme vibration conditions will find Kona to be tough, rugged and resilient; ideally suited to the demands of Space, Avionics, Energy and motorsport applications. The Kona range is born out of feedback from the market, and the traction that Harwin has gained in recent years supplying high-reliability products for power delivery applications. “Engineers have approached us in need of even more current per contact” explains Harwin’s Ryan Smart, NPI Product Manager. “The parameters that the Kona series deliver will open up new applications for us, and Kona is our highest performing connector to date.”

In this webinar you will learn more about the evolution of the Kona connector, and discover the performance and harsh environment credentials that make Kona suitable for applications that must not fail.