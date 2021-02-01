White Paper : Inside IoT’s earliest 5G use cases

The transformative power of 5G is now starting to be felt in industry, bringing ultra-high data rates, ultra-low latency and unprecedented reliability to IoT applications in enterprise. Market-leading IoT module supplier Quectel, the first to market with 5G modules, has published a white paper exploring six key industry use cases for 5G IoT, considering the advantages and accomplishments of each.
Read here for detail on how 5G is enabling IoT innovations in agriculture, automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, media and smart cities - as well as an update on 5G’s deployment, key differences between 4G and 5G, whether your business should adopt 5G, and what the barriers to adoption might be.
Automotive experts look to 5G to help support safe, secure autonomous driving
Manfred Lindacher, VP Sales, Automotive, and Alexander Wiefett, a purchasing director at tier one automotive OEM, Valeo discuss how to fulfil the needs of the next generation of connected car.
As connectivity with higher speeds and lower latency comes to market with the introduction of 5G, we're seeing excitement mount surrounding the potential for connected and automated vehicles. Much of this is in its infancy but car OEMs are preparing now to integrate advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) into the next generation vehicles. At the same time, they are working out how to integrate these with telematics systems and to ensure the safety and security of the new systems.
“The interest is picking up quite widely,” confirms Manfred Lindacher, the vice president of sales for international automotive markets at Quectel Wireless Solutions. “All OEMs are currently thinking about ADAS. But there is still a way to go regarding bringing the right regulations on a global base into position. To give you an example, Daimler recently launched the S-class, which is already prepared for certain ADAS levels, which from a regulation perspective, are not allowed to be activated at the moment. That'll hopefully come sooner or later to enable people