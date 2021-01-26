Wireless charging - Consumer / industrial applications

Disclaimer: by clicking on this button, you accept that your data might be communicated to this company. If you do not want us to communicate your data, please update your details on your profile
Imagine a world without tangled cables! At home, in the car or in the professional surrounding (e.g., office, industrial, or medical space). Wireless power is an incredibly convenient way to keep our devices charged up, and to provide some remedy for battery anxiety. In collaboration with our partner Spark Connected, Infineon has developed powerful and cost-effective system solutions that ensure smart, secure, high-performance wireless charging from 1-200W. Newly launched: the authentication product, OPTIGA™ Trust Charge. For more tech insights, listen to the Infineon Wireless Charging expert, Marcel Konstantinov (speech recorded at electronica 2020)