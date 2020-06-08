Coilcraft offers a broad range of wirewound ferrite beads in standard package sizes from 0201 (0603) to 1812 (4532). Superior attenuation and frequency performance enable smaller solution sizes compared to traditional thick-film chip ferrite beads. Ferrite beads are used as low pass filters to eliminate high frequency noise while allowing low frequency signals or DC current to pass through a circuit.
