DATE 2021 conference and exhibition 1-5 Feb

DATE 2021 conference and exhibition 1-5 Feb
01 Feb 2021
05 Feb 2021
This year’s Design and Test in Europe (DATE) conference and exhibition will be a virtual event, taking place from 1-5 February 2021.

The five-day event will feature a full programme of keynote addresses, tutorials and workshops from across industry and academia, plus free access to an online exhibition area.

The conference programme outline is as follows:
• Monday 1 February: Tutorials and PhD Forum
• Tuesday 2 February: Keynotes and technical presentations, special day with several sessions on Sustainable High-Performance Computing
• Wednesday 3 February: Technical sessions, special day with several sessions on Cyber-Physical Systems for I4.0 and Smart Industrial Processes
• Thursday 4 February: Keynote, technical sessions and IP sessions, special day with several sessions on Autonomous Systems Design
• Friday 5 February: Workshops, and special workshop on Interactive Day of the Special Initiative on Autonomous Systems Design

A summary of the topics to be delivered in the keynote sessions, along with presenter biographies, is available at  www.date-conference.com/keynotes

The full DATE 2021 conference programme is available at www.date-conference.com/programme. All times stated in the programme are in Central European Time.

Event registration is now open, with various fee packages and concessions available.

https://www.date-conference.com/registration

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.