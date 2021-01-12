DATE 2021 conference and exhibition 1-5 Feb

The five-day event will feature a full programme of keynote addresses, tutorials and workshops from across industry and academia, plus free access to an online exhibition area.

The conference programme outline is as follows:

• Monday 1 February: Tutorials and PhD Forum

• Tuesday 2 February: Keynotes and technical presentations, special day with several sessions on Sustainable High-Performance Computing

• Wednesday 3 February: Technical sessions, special day with several sessions on Cyber-Physical Systems for I4.0 and Smart Industrial Processes

• Thursday 4 February: Keynote, technical sessions and IP sessions, special day with several sessions on Autonomous Systems Design

• Friday 5 February: Workshops, and special workshop on Interactive Day of the Special Initiative on Autonomous Systems Design

A summary of the topics to be delivered in the keynote sessions, along with presenter biographies, is available at www.date-conference.com/keynotes

The full DATE 2021 conference programme is available at www.date-conference.com/programme. All times stated in the programme are in Central European Time.

Event registration is now open, with various fee packages and concessions available.

https://www.date-conference.com/registration