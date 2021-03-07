DVcon 2021 Oct 26-27

Sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, and one of several DVCon events around the globe, DVCon Europe brings chip architects, design & verification engineers, and IP integrators the latest methodologies, techniques, applications and demonstrations for the practical use of EDA solutions for electronic design.

The call for papers, tutorials, and panels is open now, including the wider brief of embedded software to strengthen collaboration between software, hardware, and system-level design experts. The deadline for initial submissions is April 26th 2021.



The event is in its eight-year and the SystemC Evolution Day will again be held the following day, October 28th.

www.dvcon-europe.org