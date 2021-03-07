DVcon 2021 Oct 26-27

DVcon 2021 Oct 26-27
26 Oct 2021
27 Oct 2021
The Design and Verification Conference & Exhibition in Europe (DVCon Europe) is the leading European event covering the application of languages, tools and intellectual property for the design and verification of electronic systems and integrated circuits. It will be held virtually in October 2021.

Sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, and one of several DVCon events around the globe, DVCon Europe brings chip architects, design & verification engineers, and IP integrators the latest methodologies, techniques, applications and demonstrations for the practical use of EDA solutions for electronic design.

The call for papers, tutorials, and panels is open now, including the wider brief of embedded software to strengthen collaboration between software, hardware, and system-level design experts.  The deadline for initial submissions is April 26th 2021.
 
The event is in its eight-year and the SystemC Evolution Day will again be held the following day, October 28th.

www.dvcon-europe.org

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.