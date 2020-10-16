Embedded World, March 1-5 2021

The embedded world Exhibition & Conference will take place next year as a completely digital event. Both the trade fair and accompanying conferences, the embedded world Conference and the electronic displays Conference, will be held as virtual formats under the name embedded world DIGITAL.

NürnbergMesse says it is reacting to the ongoing conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the embedded community – while ensuring participants have planning security in good time. embedded world Exhibition&Conference is the global platform of the embedded community to exchange information and discover the latest trends, products and technologies.

The digital format offers participants worldwide, e.g. from the EU, USA, China or Japan, easy and direct access to the knowledge transfer of the embedded community. First-class expertise for embedded and display specialists within the framework of embedded world 2021 DIGITAL will deliver speakers, lecture programs and keynotes entirely digitally.

All information about the conferences can be found at: www.embedded-world.eu and www.electronic-displays.de/en