European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht

The world-class event will be held in Utrecht, The Netherlands, and will encompass the 50th European Microwave Conference, the 15th European Microwave Integrated Circuits Conference, and the 17th European Radar Conference. The technical programme and exhibition will provide an opportunity for attendees to experience the latest products, research, and initiatives in the microwave sector.

“ Albeit at a different date, we believe the programme, exhibition, and venue promise to deliver a fantastic event in a historical city. We are currently very busy implementing all the changes for this move and believe this maximises the ability for as many people as possible to attend. We look forward to welcoming you in Utrecht, The Netherlands!” said Frank van Vliet, General Chair EuMW 2020.

Bringing industry and academia together, European Microwave Week is a six-day event, including three cutting edge conferences, three forums, and one exciting trade and technology exhibition featuring leading players from across the globe. EuMW is organized by Horizon House on behalf of the European Microwave Association (EuMA), an international non-profit association with a scientific, educational and technical purpose.