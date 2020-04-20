Integrating Arm Cortex-M Processors into Xilinx FPGAs - April 30th

Integrating Arm Cortex-M Processors into Xilinx FPGAs - April 30th
20 Apr 2020
30 Apr 2020
Digilent Inc, A National Instruments company, partners with Xilinx and ARM to facilitate a virtual workshop, "Integrating Arm Cortex-M Processors into Xilinx FPGAs", on April 30th at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

If you've ever wanted to get started with FPGAs without becoming a hardware expert, or are already a hardware expert who wants to integrate Arm Cortex-M processors into your FPGA designs, this workshop is for you. In this half-day virtual workshop, you will get hands-on experience with creating, programming, debugging, and developing applications for  Arm Cortex-M processors  in Xilinx FPGAs  through DesignStart FPGA .
While focused on implementation within an FPGA, the session will also outline the differences in flow used to implement Arm Cortex-M processors within a Zynq or Zynq MPSoC heterogeneous SoC.
Though these terms might be intimidating to someone that isn't all that familiar with them, you needn't worry - no FPGA experience is necessary!

Sign Up Online FREE

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.