Mobile World Congress 2021 Barcelona

Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, initially scheduled for the first week of March 2021, has been moved to the end of June.

“With a continuously changing global outlook and following consultation with our board and membership and our top exhibitors, we have taken the careful decision to reschedule MWC21 Shanghai in February, and MWC21 Barcelona in June. The health and safety of our exhibitors, attendees, staff and the people of Barcelona are of paramount importance,” said Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA that runs the show.

“MWC is more than just an event. It’s an experience that brings the whole industry together and provides a platform to unlock the power of connectivity so that people, industry and society thrive,” said John Hoffman, CEO of the GSMA.

The GSMA says it continues to work closely with the Host City Parties, and the decision to change the date of MWC21 Barcelona follows a period of planning and consultation with all major stakeholders. The date changes also ensure that 2021 reverts to a full annual cycle of MWC events between Shanghai, Barcelona and LA. Both the Host City Parties and the GSMA board support the decision of the GSMA.

“We fully support the GSMA’s decision to reschedule the dates for MWC Barcelona and are deeply committed to making the best possible 2021 edition with an extraordinary participation of companies and visitors,” said Pau Relat, President of Governing board of Fira de Barcelona. “The long-standing partnership between the MWC, Fira and the city of Barcelona has been a very successful one for everyone, and I’m sure it will continue to be so in the future.”

https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/