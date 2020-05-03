PCIM moves online

Due to the increasing spread of Covid-19 in Europe and the related Federal government's guidelines dated 15 April 2020 to prohibit major events until the end of August, the PCIM Europe in Nuremberg from 28 – 30 July 2020 has been cancelled.

This year's international exhibition and conference for power electronics and its applications will instead offer the community for power electronics a digital alternative to ensure knowledge transfer. We plan to implement these virtual formats with digital presentation and exchange opportunities from 7 – 8 July 2020. More detailed information and booking options will be available here shortly and will be updated regularly.

The PCIM Europe 2021 will take place as planned from 4 – 6 May 2021 in Nuremberg.

pcim.mesago.com/nuernberg/en.html