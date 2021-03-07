Quantum.Tech April 12-14

Over the last few years, the explosion in computing power, coupled with geopolitical competition, has propelled Quantum research and technology into the mainstream. Although commercial applications are few and far between, they are within reach. And getting closer every year.

The purpose of the Quantum.Tech conference and exhibition is to drive forward the commercialization of Quantum applications across industry, and to provide a global, annual meeting place for the Quantum ecosystem. To pull Quantum out of the research lab, and onto the shop floor.

Enterprises need to understand the current status of the Quantum landscape, explore potential applications, benchmark against peers in their market, and drive forward their internal adoption of these technologies.

