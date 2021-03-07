Quantum.Tech April 12-14

12 Apr 2021
14 Apr 2021
Quantum Tech is a digital exhibition bringing together industry, research institutions, government agencies and investors to drive forward the commercialization and real-world deployment of quantum technologies from computing and networking to sensors and communications.

Over the last few years, the explosion in computing power, coupled with geopolitical competition, has propelled Quantum research and technology into the mainstream. Although commercial applications are few and far between, they are within reach. And getting closer every year.

The purpose of the Quantum.Tech conference and exhibition is to drive forward the commercialization of Quantum applications across industry, and to provide a global, annual meeting place for the Quantum ecosystem. To pull Quantum out of the research lab, and onto the shop floor.

Enterprises need to understand the current status of the Quantum landscape, explore potential applications, benchmark against peers in their market, and drive forward their internal adoption of these technologies.

The exhibition is sponsored by Zapata, Rigetti, Classiq, IBM and Cambridge Quantum Computing as well as D-Wave and Atos.

