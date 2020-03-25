23 Jun 2020
25 Jun 2020
SENSOR+TEST 2020 , Nuremberg, Germany, June 23 -25 is the leading forum for sensors, measuring and testing technologies worldwide.
The 2019 trade fair with its 538 exhibitors from 34 nations imposingly presented the entire spectrum of measuring and testing system expertise from sensors to computers.
The conferences in parallel to the exhibition - the SMSI2020 Sensor and Measurement Science International and the ettc2020 European Test and Telemetry Conference - will enrich the event with scientific facts and outlooks for the future of this industry.