SENSOR+TEST 2021 digital 4th - 6th May

Due to the continuing and critical health-risk situation with the Covid-19 pandemic and further uncertainties in regard to permitting major events, the organizer and the exhibitiors' committee jointly with the AMA executive board have decided to carry out the trade fair completely as a digital event.

SENSOR+TEST 2021 enables exhibitors and visitors to communicate and exchange ideas on the latest developments and technical advances in sensor, measuring, and testing technology via modern information channels.

“Since we can’t tell whether a trade fair of the size of the SENSOR+TEST will be allowed at the Nuremberg exhibition halls, the organizer and the exhibitors' committee agreed in close exchanges with the executive board of the AMA Association for Sensors and Measurement on a purely virtual event. Thus, we can provide early planning certainty for all involved,” said Christoph Kleye, chair of the exhibitors' committee and director of SonoQ.

“Our usually small and medium enterprises will present outstanding technologies to an interested audience this year as well,” added Christoph Kleye.

The SMSI 2021 Sensor and Measurement Science International conference (3 – 6 May 2021), planned to be held parallel to the SENSOR+TEST, will concentrate on virtual space. On four days, national and international participants from research, science, and industry will be linked in in a net of four parallel sessions. The SMSI offers a platform for the exchange of the latest research results. Suppliers and users will obtain future-relevant research results.

“I’m convinced that this digital conference formation will attract even more experts from all over the world to participate at this first-rate event – especially since many would not be able to travel to Nuremberg in any case. The same is true for the expert forums which will also have and expanded audience,” said Holger Bödeker, the organizer.

www.sensor-test.com