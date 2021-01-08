Virtual CES 2021 January 12-14th 2021

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) is running its Consumer Electronics Show (CES) virtually form 11 th to 14 th January 2021.

Keynotes include Verizon’s Hans Vestberg, General Motors’ Mary Barra, AMD’s Dr. Lisa Su and WarnerMedia’s Ann Sarnoff.

“CES 2021 will be making history, with our first all-digital show,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CTA. “This new experience will feature more than 1000 exhibitors from around the world, showcasing the latest trends and innovation in artificial intelligence, 5G, digital health, smart cities, vehicle tech and beyond. Technology will move us forward and CES 2021 will illustrate how innovation paves the way for a brighter tomorrow.”

Exhibitors for CES 2021 include tech giants such as Canon, Hisense, Intel, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Philips, Sony, Samsung Electronics, TCL and Voxx, as well as non-traditional tech companies including Bridgestone, Caterpillar, Indy Autonomous Challenge, John Deere, L’Oréal and Procter & Gamble.



In addition to the keynote program, CES 2021 will offer over 100 conference sessions. CTA also announced the conference session “Privacy and Trust with Amazon, Google and Twitter” with Keith Enright, Chief Privacy Officer of Google, Damien Kieran, Chief Privacy Officer of Twitter and Anne Toth, Director, Alexa Trust, Amazon Alexa.

The CTA has created a digital venue with Microsoft including a live anchor desk to help attendees navigate the digital experience, hear the latest news and view interviews on critical tech topics.

“CES 2021 will be a collaborative experience, encouraging connections between audiences and exhibitors from around the world,” said Karen Chupka, EVP, CES, CTA. “We threw out the playbook and decided to not just recreate CES online– but to reimagine it. The digital transformation of our industry has given us opportunity to reach an even larger, global audience and create new experiences for this year and beyond.”

