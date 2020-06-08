008004 MLCC is world’s first with 0.1µF capacitance

June 08, 2020 //By Julien Happich
MLCC
Murata Electronics has released what the company claims to be the world’s first multi-layer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) that features a maximum capacitance of 0.1µF in a 008004 (0.25×0.125mm) package.

The GRM011R60J104M also delivers a capacitance tolerance of ±20 percent, a usage temperature range of -55 to 85°C is rated for 6.3Vdc. By using proprietary ceramic and electrode material atomization and homogenization technology, Murata achieved a mounting surface area approximately half the size and a volume approximately 80 percent smaller than conventional products in a 01005 package. Additionally, the GRM011R60J104M has nearly 10 times the capacity of similarly-sized products. The demand for smaller and higher density electronic circuitry is growing exponentially. For example, higher end smartphones alone are generally equipped with 800 to 1,000 components. With MLCCs being critical in this circuitry, it is necessary for them to be as miniaturized and powerful as possible.

Murata - www.murata.com


