0.7 micron 64 Mpixel image sensor supports 8K video at 30fps

This allows high end and high mainstream smartphone designers to create the thinnest possible phones with high resolution 64 MP cameras. Built on OmniVision’s PureCel Plus stacked die technology, this sensor provides leading-edge still image captures and exceptional 4K video recordings with electronic image stabilization (EIS), as well as 8K video at 30 frames per second (fps). These features make the OV64B ideal for the main, wide, ultra-wide or telephoto rear-facing camera in multicamera configurations.

The OV64B supports 3-exposure, staggered HDR timing for up to 16 MP video modes. It integrates a 4-cell color filter array and on-chip hardware re-mosaic, which provides high quality, 64 MP Bayer output in real time. In low light conditions, this sensor can use near-pixel binning to output a 16 MP image with 4X the sensitivity, offering 1.4 micron equivalent performance for previews and still captures. In either case, the OV64B can consistently capture the best quality images, while enabling 2X digital crop zoom with 16 MP resolution and fast mode switch.

The sensor features type-2, 2x2 microlens phase detection autofocus (ML-PDAF) to boost autofocus accuracy, especially in low light. It also provides a CPHY interface for greater throughput using fewer pins, and supports slow motion video for 1080p at 240 fps and 720p at 480 fps. Other output formats include 64 MP at 15 fps, 8K video at 30 fps, 16 MP captures with 4-cell binning at 30 fps, 4K video at 60 fps and 4K video with EIS at 30 fps.

