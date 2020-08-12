1-wire bridge connects remote I²C, SPI sensors

Maxim Integrated Products (currently being acquired by Analog Devices) has developed a bridge chip to converter four or six wire serial connections to a simple, long range two wire sensor interface.

The DS28E18 1-Wire-to-I2C/SPI Bridge reduces complexity by connecting devices using only two wires for both power and data compared to competitive solutions that require four wires for I 2C or six for SPI.

Most designers use serial interfaces to connect remote sensors in industrial and remote monitoring applications. However, the most popular protocols are costly and complex because they require up to five external switch extenders to reach devices at distances up to 100m. Some of the interfaces widely deployed today can also require 6 cables for connecting multiple extended sensors to a host microcontroller.

The DS28E18 enables both power and communications on a single pair wire using Maxim’s 1-Wire protocol. This eliminates up to five extender and switch ICs, significantly reducing connection costs and software complexity. In addition, only one programmable I/O port from the host microcontroller is necessary to operate a network with 10 to 20 nodes. This also reduces both the physical design and software complexity of the host microcontroller versus comparable configurations.

“Sensors are transforming consumer, industrial and healthcare products as they enhance data collection and make for more intelligent operation,” said Manuel Tagliavini, principal analyst, MEMS and Sensors at Omdia. “However, serial interfaces to these sensors dominate the market and any approach that can help reduce the complexity will be a boon for developers.”

“As sensors become more prevalent in a number of applications, so does the need to extend connectivity over longer distances,” said Scott Jones, managing director, Embedded Security at Maxim Integrated. “To cost effectively extend the operating distance for serial interface devices invokes a great deal of complexity but using 1-Wire protocol greatly simplifies these networks with simpler software and fewer cables and ICs.”

The DS28E18 is available at Maxim Integrated’s website for