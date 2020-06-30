1.00mm pitch direct connector

The surface-mountable components offer 10 to 140 contact positions with different codes, with further codes possible on request. Direct contact to another board is made in the slot using contact springs on both sides. W+P's board edge connectors can be used up to a board thickness of 1.60 mm (+/-0.16 mm). Rated current is 1.1A, in the contact area the connector is gold-plated, in the soldering area a tin-plated surface is available. The Tape & Reel delivery option facilitates automatic assembly with processing in the SMT production process. The insulator consists of thermoplastic material in accordance with UL94 V-0. Reliable functionality is guaranteed in a temperature range from -55°C to +105°C, the soldering process takes place in reflow mode.

W+P Products GmbH - www.wppro.com