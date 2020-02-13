100nF capacitor measures just 0.25x0.125x0.125mm

February 13, 2020 //By Julien Happich
capacitor
The 100nF (0.1µF) capacitors in Murata’s new GRM011 series are housed in a 008004 (0201M) package measuring just 0.25x0.125x0.125mm.

The devices are claimed to be 80% smaller than conventional 0402M devices and around 50% smaller than currently available products.
The MLCCs are constructed with fine particle technology and high precision lamination and, despite their small size, are suited to rugged applications as they are able to operate at temperatures ranging from -55 to +105ºC. The three devices (GRM011C80E104ME01, GRM011R60G104ME01 and GRM011R60J104ME01) have rated voltages of 2.5 VDC, 4.0 VDC and 6.3 VDC respectively. The GRM011C80E104ME01 has EIA X6S temperature characteristics while the other two devices are X5R. The new MLCCs are suitable for reflow processing and are supplied in 180 mm reels of 50,000pcs.

Murata Electronics Europe - www.murata.com


