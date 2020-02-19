10.4-inch XGA colour TFT-LCD module rated for -40 to +80ºC operation

Designed for harsh outdoor environments and industrial applications, Mitsubishi Electric’s latest 10.4-inch XGA TFT-LCD module is well suited for use in construction sites, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural areas and industrial applications.
The new module delivers high-resolution XGA (1,024x768 pixels), super-wide 176-degree horizontal/vertical viewing angles and high luminosity up to 1,300 cd/m2. It also delivers a high contrast ratio of 1,000:1, a versatile storage-temperature range of -40 to +80 degrees Celsius and high resistance to vibration.
