10.4-inch XGA colour TFT-LCD module rated for -40 to +80ºC operation

February 19, 2020 //By Julien Happich
LCD module
Designed for harsh outdoor environments and industrial applications, Mitsubishi Electric’s latest 10.4-inch XGA TFT-LCD module is well suited for use in construction sites, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural areas and industrial applications.

The new module delivers high-resolution XGA (1,024x768 pixels), super-wide 176-degree horizontal/vertical viewing angles and high luminosity up to 1,300 cd/m2. It also delivers a high contrast ratio of 1,000:1, a versatile storage-temperature range of -40 to +80 degrees Celsius and high resistance to vibration.

Mitsubishi Electric - www.MitsubishiElectric.com


