10W DC/DC converter in a 25.4x25.4mm metal package

The units have a wide 4:1 input range and increased resistance against electromagnetic interference, shock/vibration and thermal shock and come in a six-side shielded metal package, offering high efficiencies up to 90% while operating in a temperature range from -40 to +80°C without derating. Additional qualification for the fire behavior of components according to EN 45545-2 and the safety approval according IEC/EN 62368-1, UL62368-1 support a potential compliance test of the application. Built-in features like an internal EN 55032 class A filter, input under-voltage-lockout, short circuit protection, remote On/Off and output voltage trim make this series suitable for almost any application demands and thus facilitate the design-in process. The devices come with 3000 VDC I/O-isolation and a 3-year product warranty.
