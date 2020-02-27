10W DC/DC converter in a 25.4x25.4mm metal package

February 27, 2020 //By Julien Happich
converter
Designed in a compact 25.4x25.4mm metal package with EN 50155 and EN 61373 approvals, the THN 10WIR series of ruggedized 10 Watt DC/DC converters are aimed at railway and transportation applications.

The units have a wide 4:1 input range and increased resistance against electromagnetic interference, shock/vibration and thermal shock and come in a six-side shielded metal package, offering high efficiencies up to 90% while operating in a temperature range from -40 to +80°C without derating. Additional qualification for the fire behavior of components according to EN 45545-2 and the safety approval according IEC/EN 62368-1, UL62368-1 support a potential compliance test of the application. Built-in features like an internal EN 55032 class A filter, input under-voltage-lockout, short circuit protection, remote On/Off and output voltage trim make this series suitable for almost any application demands and thus facilitate the design-in process. The devices come with 3000 VDC I/O-isolation and a 3-year product warranty.

Traco Power – www.tracopower.com


Chip market crawled forward in October

Chip market crawled forward in October

Market News | Dec 05,2019
converter

4200VDC high isolation DC/DC converter is AEC-Q100 qualified

New Products | Dec 10,2019
batteries

1mm-thick solid-state batteries beat all performance benchmarks

Technology News | Dec 11,2019
VARTA has bought back its European consumer business, and will use the cashflow for silicon battery development

VARTA brings consumer battery business back to Europe

Partners | Jan 03,2020
DIN rail power

Conrad Electronic expands DIN rail power supplies offering

New Products | Jan 13,2020
programmable DC power

600W programmable DC power in a 224x262x44mm footprint

New Products | Jan 21,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.