110 GHz W1 components extend Anritsu’s portfolio

June 25, 2020 //By Julien Happich
W1 components
Anritsu has expanded its W1 (1.0 mm) component line with the introduction of bias tees, DC block, and semi-rigid cables that operate to 110 GHz and provide broadband frequency scalability in high-frequency device characterization and optical networking applications.

The addition of the new W1 components provides Anritsu with the broadest millimeter wave (mmWave), coaxial component portfolio in the market, and they can be integrated in test systems, so engineers have greater confidence in their emerging high-speed designs. With operable frequency of DC to 110 GHz, the new W1 components generate metrology-grade quality results with high repeatability. Further ensuring flexibility for customer testing, these new components provide a component solution where conventional devices, including waveguide, do not exist. The W1 coaxial interface allows for a direct connection to the instrument test port, which saves time and simplifies system setup. The new components can be used as part of a test system consisting of 110 GHz vector network analyzers (VNAs), oscilloscopes and Bit Error Rate Testers (BERTs), as well as for optical transceivers, laser diodes, photodiodes and optical modulators.

Anritsu - www.anritsu.com


