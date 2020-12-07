1200V transfer molded SiC power module is world first

Infineon Technologies has launched a transfer molded silicon carbide (SiC) integrated power module (IPM) that is an industry first at 1200V.

The CIPOS Maxi IPM IM828 series is aimed a compact inverter designs, providing good thermal conduction and a wide range of switching speed for three-phase AC motors and permanent magnet motors in variable speed drive applications. Amongst others, these can be found in industrial motor drives, pumps drives, and active filters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC).

The CIPOS Maxi IPM integrates an improved 6-channel 1200 V silicon on insulator (SOI) gate driver and six CoolSiC MOSFETs to increase system reliability, optimize PCB size and system costs. The 36x23D DIP housing is the smallest package for 1200 V IPMs.

The rugged 6-channel SOI gate driver of the SiC IPM provides built-in dead time to prevent damages from transients. It also offers under-voltage lockout (UVLO) at all channels and over current shutdown protection functions. With its multi-function pin, this IPM allows high design flexibility for various purposes. Adding to the protection features, the IPM is equipped with an independent UL-certified temperature thermistor. The low side emitter pins can be accessed for phase current monitoring making the device easy to control.

The CIPOS Maxi IM828 series can be ordered now. It comprises 20 A IM828-XCC for power ratings of up to 4.8 kW.

www.infineon.com/IPM

Related SiC articles

Other articles on eeNews Europe