12.5x3.7x6.6mm reed relay delivers minimum stand-off of 1500V

Pickering Electronics has launched what the company claims to be the industry’s smallest high voltage relay. Housed in the miniature SIL/SIP package, new Series 131 reed relays have a footprint of just 12.5x3.7mm and a height of 6.6mm and deliver a minimum stand-off of 1500V.
Featuring a choice of 3, 5 or 12 volt coils, with optional internal diode, Series 131 reed relays are available in the 1 Form A (energize to make) SPST N.O. configuration, and can switch up to 0.7A, 10 watts. The devices are ideal for cable testers, mixed signal/semiconductor testers, backplane testers, high voltage instrumentation, in-circuit test equipment or other HV applications.
Pickering Electronics - www.pickeringrelay.com